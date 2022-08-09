SolFarm Price Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. SolFarm has a market cap of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One SolFarm coin can now be purchased for $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 151% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01965387 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014540 BTC.
About SolFarm
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
SolFarm Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SolFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.