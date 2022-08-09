Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $6.15. Solo Brands shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 20,138 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,636.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Somer Webb purchased 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,810.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Merris purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,636.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,447,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,416,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

