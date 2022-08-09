Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $6.15. Solo Brands shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 20,138 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.
Solo Brands Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,636.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Somer Webb purchased 20,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,810.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Merris purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $440,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,636.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,447,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,416,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Solo Brands
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Read More
