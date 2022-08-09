Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stake Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,784,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 668,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,893,000 after acquiring an additional 95,881 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONY. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

NYSE:SONY opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $104.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.45.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

