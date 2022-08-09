Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Gap Down to $16.01

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.01, but opened at $14.42. Sovos Brands shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 8,050 shares changing hands.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

In related news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,524,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Sovos Brands by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 382,352 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in Sovos Brands by 75.5% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 697,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 300,129 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

