S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in S&P Global by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 774.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 714,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,077,000 after purchasing an additional 633,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $374.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,582. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

In related news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,425,202. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

