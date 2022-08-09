Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) Trading 19.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market capitalization of $165,553.71 and $23,667.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2 Profile
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
