SparksPay One Day Trading Volume Tops $20.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $24,793.38 and approximately $20.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000346 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000146 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,532,709 coins and its circulating supply is 11,653,204 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

