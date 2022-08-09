SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Bought by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,121. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $43.94.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

