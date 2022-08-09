SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 796,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $52,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,802,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.06. 28,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,942. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

