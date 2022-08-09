Spheroid Universe Price Tops $0.0152 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $179,696.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Spheroid Universe

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

