SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 137.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.26). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 107.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 319.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

