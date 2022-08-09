Sprott Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Sprott stock opened at C$48.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 26.85. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$41.72 and a twelve month high of C$71.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$46.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 2.3177671 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SII shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

