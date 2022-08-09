SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.50.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.7 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $130.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 151.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

