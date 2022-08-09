SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Raised by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,591. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

