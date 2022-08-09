Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 1,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCBFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Investec raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 645 ($7.79) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Standard Chartered to a “market perform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.56) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

