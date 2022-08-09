Stantec (STN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.79 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a PE ratio of 35.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$58.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.91. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$53.12 and a 52 week high of C$73.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

STN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Stantec from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.10.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

