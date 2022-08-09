Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 101,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,122. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

