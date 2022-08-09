Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JMP Securities

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

About Starwood Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,076.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

