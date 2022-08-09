Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Reaches $111.03 Million

Status (SNT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Status coin can now be bought for $0.0320 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $111.03 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,126.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00037138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00063143 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.