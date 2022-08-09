Stifel Nicolaus Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $68.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TREX. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.88.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Down 12.2 %

NYSE TREX opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.86. Trex has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. Trex’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.