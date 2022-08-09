StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Performance
SuperCom stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $11.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 91.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SuperCom Company Profile
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
