StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 5.8 %

TRT opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

