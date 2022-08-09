StockNews.com Lowers Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $170,274.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,564 shares of company stock worth $3,467,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

