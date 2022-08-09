StockNews.com Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.36.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $227.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.69. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.