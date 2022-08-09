StockNews.com Upgrades Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AR opened at $36.02 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 3.68.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,049,053 shares of company stock valued at $36,682,752 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

