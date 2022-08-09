StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $89.90 on Friday. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.99.

In other StoneX Group news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $345,583.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,120 shares of company stock worth $6,634,595. 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in StoneX Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 152,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

