StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $52.31 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.99.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $345,583.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,206 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $345,583.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,621,218.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,120 shares of company stock worth $6,634,595. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after acquiring an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $3,886,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,550,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,500,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

