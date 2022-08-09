Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Stock Holdings Boosted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,316 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 3.35% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $35,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

