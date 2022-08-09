Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Announces $0.17 Final Dividend

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.76.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

