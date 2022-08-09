Suncorp Group Limited (SUN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
About Suncorp Group
