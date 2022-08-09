Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.07-$2.32 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 746,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

