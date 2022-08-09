Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Shares of SMCI traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,886. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $61.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,077,000 after buying an additional 66,035 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $1,719,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 42,693 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

