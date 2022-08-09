Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of SMCI traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 738,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.36.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $917,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

