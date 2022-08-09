SuperFarm Price Up 4.9% This Week (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $67.33 million and $10.01 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

SuperFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

