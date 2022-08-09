Susquehanna Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $160.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $176.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.13% from the company’s previous close.

FIS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.81.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.54. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $135.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

