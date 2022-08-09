Swiss National Bank Acquires 29,700 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $199,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,876,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,144 shares of company stock worth $9,971,252. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $712.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $660.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.23.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

