Swiss National Bank Acquires 413,600 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Phillips 66 worth $179,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Insider Activity

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.95. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

