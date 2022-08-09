Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,413,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 166,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $185,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $972,351,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,488,000 after buying an additional 1,167,642 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,605,000 after buying an additional 964,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.51.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.