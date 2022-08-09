Swiss National Bank Buys 125,800 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $157,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

NYSE:TT opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

