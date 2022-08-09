Swiss National Bank Has $163.88 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Constellation Brands worth $163,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.02.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

