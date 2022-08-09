Swiss National Bank Has $192.74 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $192,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,004,000. Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,621.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,360.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,432.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

