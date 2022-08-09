Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $174,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DLR. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Shares of DLR opened at $130.98 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

