Swiss National Bank Purchases 279,200 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,885,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Welltower worth $181,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 1.1 %

WELL stock opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.00. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

