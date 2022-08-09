Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275,012 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $204,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,433.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 481 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.26 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

