Swiss National Bank Sells 88,708 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,726,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $143,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 36.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

