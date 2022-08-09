Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.39 EPS.
Shares of SYY stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.07. 134,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,228. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.41.
In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
