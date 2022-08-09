Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.39 EPS.

Sysco Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of SYY stock traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.07. 134,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,228. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.41.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Sysco by 39.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after buying an additional 153,326 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 13.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Sysco by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

