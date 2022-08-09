Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sysco also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.39 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.88.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.00. 129,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.41. Sysco has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Sysco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sysco by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 153,326 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 13.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 52.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

