Tachyon Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $16,710.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $625,337.36 and $16,710.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tachyon Protocol

IPX is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

