Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Taitron Components has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Taitron Components Trading Up 0.3 %

TAIT opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 45.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.