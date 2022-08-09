Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Taitron Components has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
Taitron Components Trading Up 0.3 %
TAIT opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taitron Components in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Taitron Components Company Profile
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
