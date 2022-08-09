Taitron Components Incorporated (TAIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

